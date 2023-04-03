Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX Distance Support

    REPTX Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Nathan Klatt, CEO of Pleasanton, California-based Klatt Works Inc., tests his augmented reality headset connected to a mobile radio network located aboard the offshore supply ship MV Ocean Valor in the Port Hueneme harbor of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) during the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event on March 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023
    Photo ID: 7728225
    VIRIN: 230323-N-HH412-175
    Resolution: 2986x2000
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    TAGS

    UNREP
    NAVSEA
    Augmented Reality
    NSWC PHD
    REPTX

