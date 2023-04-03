Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Giancarlo Villegas, technology manager for Beavercreek, Ohio-based Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, wearing an augmented reality headset, works closely with Stephen Wall, consultant with Boston-based PTC Inc., during Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s Underway Replenishment division site on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7728202
    VIRIN: 230322-N-HH412-085
    Resolution: 2000x2707
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    This work, Naval Sea Systems Command's Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Underway Replenishment
    NSWC PHD
    NAVSEA 05T
    Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support
    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology

