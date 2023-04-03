Table 4-9 of FM 6-22 describes leaders with strong empathy react to others’ emotional cues, demonstrate the ability to establish good rapport, and considers alternative viewpoints and feelings of others when making decisions (FM 6-22, Table 4-9).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7728025
|VIRIN:
|230407-O-MN346-607
|Resolution:
|605x641
|Size:
|162.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Table 4-9 Identify with another person's feelings and emotions, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT