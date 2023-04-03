Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Table 4-9 Identify with another person's feelings and emotions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Table 4-9 of FM 6-22 describes leaders with strong empathy react to others’ emotional cues, demonstrate the ability to establish good rapport, and considers alternative viewpoints and feelings of others when making decisions (FM 6-22, Table 4-9).

