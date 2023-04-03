Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Ney Hall Galley Earns Namesake Award

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Chief Culinary Specialist Anthony, leading culinary specialist at Ney Hall Galley watches as Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dan Ayars, Navy Food Management Team, prepares to sample the midday service Dec. 13, 2022 as part of the facility's Ney Award inspection.

