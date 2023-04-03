Coast Guard, partner agencies rescues 2 in Two Sisters Creek

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and partner agencies rescued two men after their boat ran aground and one man became stuck in the mud, Apr. 06, 2023, in Two Sisters Creek, South Carolina. The two men were towed into the water and no medical concerns were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 19:43
|Photo ID:
|7726862
|VIRIN:
|230406-G-GO107-0050
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
