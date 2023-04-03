Command Sgt. Major Thurman L. Reynolds served as Brooke Army Medical Center’s command sergeant major from September 2020 until April 5, 2023. CSM Reynolds is an engaged leader who quickly garnered the trust, respect, and admiration of all of Team BAMC. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:39 Photo ID: 7726453 VIRIN: 230404-D-HZ730-9154 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 1.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Major Thurman L. Reynolds, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.