    Command Sgt. Major Thurman L. Reynolds

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Command Sgt. Major Thurman L. Reynolds served as Brooke Army Medical Center’s command sergeant major from September 2020 until April 5, 2023. CSM Reynolds is an engaged leader who quickly garnered the trust, respect, and admiration of all of Team BAMC. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Major Thurman L. Reynolds, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

