    Joint Technical Analysis and Integration Cell supports WMD missions around world

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The Joint Technical Analysis and Integration Cell from the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command empowers combined joint task force operations to locate, identify and eliminate Weapons of Mass Destruction. The integration cell, which is part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, provides the information necessary to accomplish Combined Joint Task Force-Elimination missions. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    Camp Humphreys
    20th CBRNE Command
    Combined Joint Task Force-Elimination
    Joint Technical Analysis and Integration Cell
    Exercise Freedom Shield

