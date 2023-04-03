Joint Technical Analysis and Integration Cell supports WMD missions around world

The Joint Technical Analysis and Integration Cell from the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command empowers combined joint task force operations to locate, identify and eliminate Weapons of Mass Destruction. The integration cell, which is part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, provides the information necessary to accomplish Combined Joint Task Force-Elimination missions. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 Location: SEOUL, KR