Commandant (Major) Eric from the 03/011 CORSE French fighter squadron shows 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighters emergency procedures on the French Mirage 2000 at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.1676
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 05:52
|Photo ID:
|7725184
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-WW798-1052
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Environment Requires Joint Partnership, by TSgt Jordan LaPoint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Environment Requires Joint Partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT