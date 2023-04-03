Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Environment Requires Joint Partnership

    DJIBOUTI

    11.17.1676

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Commandant (Major) Eric from the 03/011 CORSE French fighter squadron shows 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighters emergency procedures on the French Mirage 2000 at Base aerienne 188 “Colonel Massart”, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2023. These joint training opportunities increase capabilities for both American and French Forces operating in east Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

