NCCS(SW) Valencia-Heredia is a native of Quito, Ecuador and raised in Miami,

FL. He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in June 1997, enlisted

into the United Sates Navy as a Permanent Resident of the United States on

March 1998 as a Fireman Recruit and reported to Recruit Training Command for

Boot Camp and Apprenticeship Training on April 1998.



His History of Assignments include:

USS Anzio (CG-68) Aug 1998 Jun 2001 Norfolk, Virginia.

Navy Recruiting District Miami Jun 2001 - Mar 2005 Miami, FL.

USS Scout (MCM-8) "Crew Persistent" Mar 2005 - Oct 2006 Ingleside, TX.

Navy Recruiting District Miami Oct 2006 Jan 2010 Miami, FL.

Navy Recruiting District Raleigh Jan 2010 - Jan 2013 Charlotte, NC.

- Navy Recruiting District Los Angeles Jan 2013 Dec 2015 Los Angeles, CA.

Navy Recruiting Command National Inspection & Training Team Dec 2015 - Apr 2018 Millington, TN.

Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville Apr 2018 Aug 2021 Jacksonville, FL.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami Aug 2021 - Jan 20235 Miami, FL.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston Jan 2023 - Present Miami, FL.



His personal awards include:

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (7)

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (6)

Good Conduct Medal (8)

National Defense Medal (1)

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (1).

Recruiting Ribbon (7)

Gold Wreaths (50+)



Professional Education Include (NEC's):

Senior Enlisted Academy

Instructor Certification

Career Recruiter Force

Senior Enlisted Damage Control

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense

Recruiter

Damage Controlman



Senior Chief Valencia-Heredia is Married to His Wife Roselyn and has no children.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 7723825 VIRIN: 230403-N-XE158-0001 Resolution: 2957x3696 Size: 0 B Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Houston Chief Recruiter [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.