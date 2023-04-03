Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Houston Chief Recruiter [Image 1 of 2]

    NTAG Houston Chief Recruiter

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    NCCS(SW) Valencia-Heredia is a native of Quito, Ecuador and raised in Miami,
    FL. He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in June 1997, enlisted
    into the United Sates Navy as a Permanent Resident of the United States on
    March 1998 as a Fireman Recruit and reported to Recruit Training Command for
    Boot Camp and Apprenticeship Training on April 1998.

    His History of Assignments include:
    USS Anzio (CG-68) Aug 1998 Jun 2001 Norfolk, Virginia.
    Navy Recruiting District Miami Jun 2001 - Mar 2005 Miami, FL.
    USS Scout (MCM-8) "Crew Persistent" Mar 2005 - Oct 2006 Ingleside, TX.
    Navy Recruiting District Miami Oct 2006 Jan 2010 Miami, FL.
    Navy Recruiting District Raleigh Jan 2010 - Jan 2013 Charlotte, NC.
    - Navy Recruiting District Los Angeles Jan 2013 Dec 2015 Los Angeles, CA.
    Navy Recruiting Command National Inspection & Training Team Dec 2015 - Apr 2018 Millington, TN.
    Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville Apr 2018 Aug 2021 Jacksonville, FL.
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami Aug 2021 - Jan 20235 Miami, FL.
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston Jan 2023 - Present Miami, FL.

    His personal awards include:
    Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (7)
    Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (6)
    Good Conduct Medal (8)
    National Defense Medal (1)
    Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (1).
    Recruiting Ribbon (7)
    Gold Wreaths (50+)

    Professional Education Include (NEC's):
    Senior Enlisted Academy
    Instructor Certification
    Career Recruiter Force
    Senior Enlisted Damage Control
    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense
    Recruiter
    Damage Controlman

    Senior Chief Valencia-Heredia is Married to His Wife Roselyn and has no children.

