Maryland Native Wins DCSA Senior Employee of the Year Award

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K. Lietzau, hosts and provides remarks during DCSA's first official Awards ceremony at the Russell-Knox Building headquarters, Quantico, Va., March 10, 2023. Lietzau presents the Senior Employee of the Year award to Intelligence Operations Specialist Amber Jackson from Security Training (CDSE). (DoD photo by Christopher P. Gillis).

