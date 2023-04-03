The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K. Lietzau, hosts and provides remarks during DCSA's first official Awards ceremony at the Russell-Knox Building headquarters, Quantico, Va., March 10, 2023. Lietzau presents the Senior Employee of the Year award to Intelligence Operations Specialist Amber Jackson from Security Training (CDSE). (DoD photo by Christopher P. Gillis).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7723786
|VIRIN:
|230310-D-BG401-1018
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|551.06 KB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Native Wins DCSA Senior Employee of the Year Award, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maryland Native Wins DCSA Senior Employee of the Year Award; reflects on women who have helped pave the way
