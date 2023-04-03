Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Native Wins DCSA Senior Employee of the Year Award

    QUANTICO, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K. Lietzau, hosts and provides remarks during DCSA's first official Awards ceremony at the Russell-Knox Building headquarters, Quantico, Va., March 10, 2023. Lietzau presents the Senior Employee of the Year award to Intelligence Operations Specialist Amber Jackson from Security Training (CDSE). (DoD photo by Christopher P. Gillis).

    Maryland Native Wins DCSA Senior Employee of the Year Award; reflects on women who have helped pave the way

    DCSA | 1st official Awards Ceremony

