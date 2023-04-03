U.S. Air Force Capt. Hailey Faist, MD, 14th Medical Group flight surgeon and Capt. James Bates, DO, 14th Medical Group Aerospace Medicine chief (SGP), stand in front of the 14th MDG, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Mar. 30, 2023. Dr. Faist and Dr. Bates proposed an updated list of medications to treat Urinary Tract Infections, which was recently accepted, and will directly impact mission readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 09:51 Photo ID: 7723409 VIRIN: 230330-F-WT071-1002 Resolution: 3456x5195 Size: 1.16 MB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAFB Capt poses question; improves readiness, by SrA Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.