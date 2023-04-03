Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAFB Capt poses question; improves readiness

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Hailey Faist, MD, 14th Medical Group flight surgeon and Capt. James Bates, DO, 14th Medical Group Aerospace Medicine chief (SGP), stand in front of the 14th MDG, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Mar. 30, 2023. Dr. Faist and Dr. Bates proposed an updated list of medications to treat Urinary Tract Infections, which was recently accepted, and will directly impact mission readiness.

