    Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr crew conducts fisheries boardings off Louisiana coast

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter homeported in Galveston, Texas, get underway on the cutter’s 26-foot over-the-horizon boat to conduct fisheries boardings off the coast of Louisiana, April 26, 2022. Coast Guard crews conduct fisheries boardings to ensure commercial fishermen follow federal laws and regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 15:53
    Photo ID: 7722327
    VIRIN: 220426-G-TL908-3001
    Resolution: 4577x3045
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr crew conducts fisheries boardings off Louisiana coast, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    uscg
    frc
    texas
    fisheries
    daniel tarr

