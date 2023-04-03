Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University Shriever Space Scholars earn slot at moot court world competition

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Members of Air Command and Staff College's Schriever Space Scholars at the
    Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition, March 17, 2023, in
    Washington, D.C. This year's competition focused on the use of
    anti-satellite weapons and lasers in space for their fictional court cases.
    The group of Guardians defeated 15 other teams, most of which consisted of
    rising legal professionals. (Courtesy photo)

    Air Command and Staff College
    Space Force
    Schriever Space Scholars

