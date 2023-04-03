Air University Shriever Space Scholars earn slot at moot court world competition

Members of Air Command and Staff College's Schriever Space Scholars at the

Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition, March 17, 2023, in

Washington, D.C. This year's competition focused on the use of

anti-satellite weapons and lasers in space for their fictional court cases.

The group of Guardians defeated 15 other teams, most of which consisted of

rising legal professionals. (Courtesy photo)

