Members of Air Command and Staff College's Schriever Space Scholars at the
Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition, March 17, 2023, in
Washington, D.C. This year's competition focused on the use of
anti-satellite weapons and lasers in space for their fictional court cases.
The group of Guardians defeated 15 other teams, most of which consisted of
rising legal professionals. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7722175
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-XX999-0111
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University Shriever Space Scholars earn slot at moot court world competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT