Military health experts highlight need for U.S. youth to maintain healthy weight

Recent studies show low levels of physical activity and poor fitness are the strongest predictors of musculoskeletal injuries among young male and female recruits. The epidemic of overweight and obese children in the U.S. contributes to this problem. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

