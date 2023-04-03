Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military health experts highlight need for U.S. youth to maintain healthy weight

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Recent studies show low levels of physical activity and poor fitness are the strongest predictors of musculoskeletal injuries among young male and female recruits. The epidemic of overweight and obese children in the U.S. contributes to this problem. (Graphic illustration courtesy Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen)

    fitness
    recruits
    overweight
    musculoskeletal injury
    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

