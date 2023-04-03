Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms

    Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A private lactation room opened at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, April 1, 2023. The lactation room allows women to safely breastfeed and pump breast milk in a private, dedicated space outside of their work center or bathroom, which is an Air Force requirement for office spaces on military installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:04
    Photo ID: 7721641
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-XV261-1002
    Resolution: 468x624
    Size: 42.27 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    lactation room

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT