A private lactation room opened at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, April 1, 2023. The lactation room allows women to safely breastfeed and pump breast milk in a private, dedicated space outside of their work center or bathroom, which is an Air Force requirement for office spaces on military installations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7721641
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-XV261-1002
|Resolution:
|468x624
|Size:
|42.27 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Safe haven opens for breastfeeding moms
