U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Cheyenne Myrie and Spc. Luc Rodman, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participates in the Signal Soldier Exchange Program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The leadership, training, and experience gained through military service are second-to-none. The Signal Soldier Exchange Program is one of many training opportunities available for Soldiers to enhance their technical and tactical system skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Todd Eipperle)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7719143
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-KP878-811
|Resolution:
|1280x1167
|Size:
|419.71 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Soldiers enhance tactical system skills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Signal Soldier Exchange Program
