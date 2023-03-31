Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Soldiers enhance tactical system skills

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Cheyenne Myrie and Spc. Luc Rodman, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participates in the Signal Soldier Exchange Program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The leadership, training, and experience gained through military service are second-to-none. The Signal Soldier Exchange Program is one of many training opportunities available for Soldiers to enhance their technical and tactical system skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Todd Eipperle)

    Signal Soldier Exchange Program

