U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Cheyenne Myrie and Spc. Luc Rodman, with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participates in the Signal Soldier Exchange Program at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The leadership, training, and experience gained through military service are second-to-none. The Signal Soldier Exchange Program is one of many training opportunities available for Soldiers to enhance their technical and tactical system skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Todd Eipperle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7719143 VIRIN: 230403-A-KP878-811 Resolution: 1280x1167 Size: 419.71 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signal Soldiers enhance tactical system skills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.