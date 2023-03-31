A 147th Attack Wing RC-26 pilot completes a pre-flight check before embarking on a mission at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, January 7, 2023.
The Air National Guard RC-26, is a counter drug aircraft assigned to various Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA. Douglas Graham)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7716790
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-PS992-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x948
|Size:
|569.58 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RC-26 Retires from the 147th Attack Wing, by SrA Douglas Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
