    RC-26 Retires from the 147th Attack Wing

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Douglas Graham 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A 147th Attack Wing RC-26 pilot completes a pre-flight check before embarking on a mission at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, January 7, 2023.
    The Air National Guard RC-26, is a counter drug aircraft assigned to various Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA. Douglas Graham)

    Air National Guard
    Task Force
    Counter Drug
    RC-26
    Ellington Field
    147ATKW

