    AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT (March 30, 2023) - U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey pilots with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receive fuel mid-flight from a Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules, March 30, 2023. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and USS Anchorage (LPD 23), and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7716166
    VIRIN: 230330-M-VS123-1012
    Resolution: 6201x4134
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: AT SEA, KOREA STRAIT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-362 MV-22B osprey receive air refuel, by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-130
    Marines
    13th MEU
    MKI
    Air Refuel
    VMM 362

