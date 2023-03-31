Lt. Col. Hillery Anderson, 8 IS commander (left) and Lt. Col. Christina Decker, 792 ISS commander pose for a photo. (Courtesy photo)
|03.31.2023
|03.31.2023 21:13
|7715825
|230331-F-KU549-1001
|3024x2268
|1.5 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|2
|0
This work, All Female DGS-5 Command Team Makes History
All Female DGS-5 Command Team Makes History
