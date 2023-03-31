Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES Deputy to the Commanding General retirement ceremony.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, presents a certificate of retirement to Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES Deputy to the Commanding General, during a ceremony at Blesee Auditorium at Fort Sam Houston - Joint Base San Antonio, Texas on March 31, 2023. Harmon retired after culmination of a distinguished career with over 47 years of faithful and dedicated service to the Army and Army Medicine. Pictured on the right is Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, MEDCoE Command Sergeant Major.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:40
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

