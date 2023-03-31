Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES Deputy to the Commanding General retirement ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, presents a certificate of retirement to Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES Deputy to the Commanding General, during a ceremony at Blesee Auditorium at Fort Sam Houston - Joint Base San Antonio, Texas on March 31, 2023. Harmon retired after culmination of a distinguished career with over 47 years of faithful and dedicated service to the Army and Army Medicine. Pictured on the right is Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, MEDCoE Command Sergeant Major.

