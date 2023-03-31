Coast Guard assists 4 aboard sinking tugboat in Sabine Pass, Texas

Four crewmen aboard the Sea Cypress, a 71-foot tugboat, prepare to disembark the sinking vessel and climb aboard a Sabine Pilot boat at the mouth of the Sabine Pass Ship Channel in Texas, March 31, 2023. Two of the tugboat’s crew used a handheld torch to cut a hole in the partially submerged vessel’s bulkhead and free the two crewmen trapped in the galley. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
