    Coast Guard assists 4 aboard sinking tugboat in Sabine Pass, Texas

    SABINE PASS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Four crewmen aboard the Sea Cypress, a 71-foot tugboat, prepare to disembark the sinking vessel and climb aboard a Sabine Pilot boat at the mouth of the Sabine Pass Ship Channel in Texas, March 31, 2023. Two of the tugboat’s crew used a handheld torch to cut a hole in the partially submerged vessel’s bulkhead and free the two crewmen trapped in the galley. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    SAR
    tugboat
    sabine pass
    capsizing
    pilot boat

