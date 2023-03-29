Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates 130 Years of the Chief Petty Officer

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Chief Machinist's Mate Luke Adams, left, and Command Master Chief Anthony Royal cut a cake during the 130th birthday of the chief petty officer celebration onboard U.S. Navy Facility Diego Garcia March 31, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and
    PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates 130 Years of the Chief Petty Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    cake-cutting
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

