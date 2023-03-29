NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates 130 Years of the Chief Petty Officer

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Chief Machinist's Mate Luke Adams, left, and Command Master Chief Anthony Royal cut a cake during the 130th birthday of the chief petty officer celebration onboard U.S. Navy Facility Diego Garcia March 31, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and

PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams)

