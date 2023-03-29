Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF hosts Operation IRAQI FREEDOM 20-year anniversary commemoration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kai W. Huber 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element veterans of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM hold a panel discussion on the changing nature of war and how I MEF has advanced since 2003 during the 20th anniversary OIF commemoration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20-21, 2023. The two-day event commemorated this chapter of I MEF’s lineage and accomplishments, provided OIF veterans an opportunity to reflect on the past 20 years, and to re-connect at the home of I MEF with currently serving command element personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kai Huber)

