I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element veterans of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM hold a panel discussion on the changing nature of war and how I MEF has advanced since 2003 during the 20th anniversary OIF commemoration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20-21, 2023. The two-day event commemorated this chapter of I MEF’s lineage and accomplishments, provided OIF veterans an opportunity to reflect on the past 20 years, and to re-connect at the home of I MEF with currently serving command element personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kai Huber)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 18:53
|Photo ID:
|7712893
|VIRIN:
|230321-M-IJ090-0074
|Resolution:
|2748x1832
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF hosts Operation IRAQI FREEDOM 20-year anniversary commemoration, by SSgt Kai W. Huber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
