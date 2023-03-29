Staff in the Spotlight - UT1 Sydney Thorne

Utilitiesman 1st Class Sydney Thorne, a Recruit Division Commander at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, poses for a photograph in Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O’Grady)

