Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Army Guard recruiting conference helps recruiting efforts, names Recruiter of the Year

    Annual Army Guard recruiting conference helps recruiting efforts, names Recruiter of the Year

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy, a recruiter with the Utah Army National Guard, embraces his wife, Crystal, as he receives the Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award from Maj. Gen. John Andonie, left, deputy director of the Army National Guard, during the Director’s Strength Maintenance Awards and Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The conference brings together Army Guard recruiting team chiefs and the top Army Guard recruiters for training sessions and networking opportunities to tackle the challenges of recruiting. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7711738
    VIRIN: 230324-A-WU705-8077
    Resolution: 4500x2995
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Army Guard recruiting conference helps recruiting efforts, names Recruiter of the Year, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annual Army Guard recruiting conference helps recruiting efforts, names Recruiter of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    utah army national guard
    army national guard
    recruiting
    director's strength maintenance conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT