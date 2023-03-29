Annual Army Guard recruiting conference helps recruiting efforts, names Recruiter of the Year

Master Sgt. Christopher Sehy, a recruiter with the Utah Army National Guard, embraces his wife, Crystal, as he receives the Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award from Maj. Gen. John Andonie, left, deputy director of the Army National Guard, during the Director’s Strength Maintenance Awards and Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The conference brings together Army Guard recruiting team chiefs and the top Army Guard recruiters for training sessions and networking opportunities to tackle the challenges of recruiting. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

