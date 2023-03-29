USAMMDA leader, Iraq War Veteran sets example for future female leaders

Kendra Lawrence, Ph. D., project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office, has a wide breadth of experience. She joined the U.S. Army as an entomologist in 2003, deploying to Iraq the following year. She left the Army as a major in 2011 before joining USAMMDA as a contractor in 2012. She has risen through the WPAC ranks and now leads one of the U.S. Army’s premier medical development teams at Fort Detrick, Md. Lawrence, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, credits her female colleagues as inspirations and mentors, and points to their accomplishments as the groundwork for future women public servants. “It doesn’t have to be that you won the Nobel Prize or you discovered radium – it can be just the day-to-day work," said Lawrence. "And that is actually where I find a lot of inspiration, in my female colleagues, and how committed and dedicated they are what they bring to the table.”(U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

