    Fort Irwin breaks ground on new Simulations Center

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Leadership from the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, and the Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, and RA Burch Construction Company ceremoniously break ground on Fort Irwin’s new Simulations Center March 23, 2023, on Fort Irwin, California. Construction on the 68,000-square-foot, single-story facility is estimated to start mid-April 2023 and complete in March 2025 under the supervision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin breaks ground on new Simulations Center, by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    NTC
    Lead Train Win
    Simulations Center

