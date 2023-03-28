Fort Irwin breaks ground on new Simulations Center

Leadership from the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, and the Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, and RA Burch Construction Company ceremoniously break ground on Fort Irwin’s new Simulations Center March 23, 2023, on Fort Irwin, California. Construction on the 68,000-square-foot, single-story facility is estimated to start mid-April 2023 and complete in March 2025 under the supervision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth)

