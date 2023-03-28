ONR SCOUT is an ongoing, multiagency campaign to identify new ways to bring novel capabilities to warfighter challenges, experiment with them in realistic operating conditions, and operationalize them in partnership with the fleet and force.
Wanted: Industry Partners to ‘SCOUT’ for Solutions to U.S. Pacific Fleet Challenges
