366th Fighter Wing chief of current operations, Maj. Kendahl Jackson awaits a simulated missile impact during exercise Agile Flag 23-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, March 4, 2023. This exercise was designed to certify the 366th Fighter Wing as on official Air Combat Command Lead Wing and took place approximately nine days at various locations within the Southeast region of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7709961 VIRIN: 230304-F-DU754-3027 Resolution: 5588x3725 Size: 3.3 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunfighters certify as a Lead Wing at AGILE FLAG 23-1, by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.