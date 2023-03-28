Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunfighters certify as a Lead Wing at AGILE FLAG 23-1

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    366th Fighter Wing chief of current operations, Maj. Kendahl Jackson awaits a simulated missile impact during exercise Agile Flag 23-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, March 4, 2023. This exercise was designed to certify the 366th Fighter Wing as on official Air Combat Command Lead Wing and took place approximately nine days at various locations within the Southeast region of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    This work, Gunfighters certify as a Lead Wing at AGILE FLAG 23-1, by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Mountain Home AFB
    gunfighters
    366th FW
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

