    NAS Pensacola MAP Frocking Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty frocked Electronics Technician (ET) 3rd Class Angela Coleman to her present rank through the Navy's Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) March 29. MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible personnel in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade.

    TAGS

    #CNRSE #NASPensacola

