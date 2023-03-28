PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty frocked Electronics Technician (ET) 3rd Class Angela Coleman to her present rank through the Navy's Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) March 29. MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible personnel in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7709274 VIRIN: 230329-N-GO179-001 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 7.28 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola MAP Frocking Ceremony, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.