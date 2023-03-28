Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fleet Celebrates Women's History Month

    4th Fleet Celebrates Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230328-N-GF955-1116
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (March 28, 2023) — Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet hosted a Women’s History Month event at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., March 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 7709052
    VIRIN: 230328-N-GF955-1116
    Resolution: 5565x3710
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fleet Celebrates Women's History Month, by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT Hosts Women's History Month Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Group photo
    Florida
    Women's History Month
    Mayport
    USNAVSOUTH/FOURTH FLEET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT