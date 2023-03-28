4th Fleet Celebrates Women's History Month

230328-N-GF955-1116
MAYPORT, Fla. - (March 28, 2023) — Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet hosted a Women’s History Month event at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., March 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT Hosts Women's History Month Event
