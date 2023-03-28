Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week - 56th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Brian Lee, 56th Rescue Squadron flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Caranda Gerke, 56th RQS weapons and tactics NCOIC, pose for a photo after being awarded Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 28, 2023. The team was recognized for their support of Turkish humanitarian relief efforts after being hand selected for a short notice deployment to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    56th RQS
    Wyvern Warrior of the Week
    WWoW

