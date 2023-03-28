Capt. Brian Lee, 56th Rescue Squadron flight commander, and Staff Sgt. Caranda Gerke, 56th RQS weapons and tactics NCOIC, pose for a photo after being awarded Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 28, 2023. The team was recognized for their support of Turkish humanitarian relief efforts after being hand selected for a short notice deployment to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:48 Photo ID: 7709032 VIRIN: 230328-F-QC626-2005 Resolution: 4761x3155 Size: 1.91 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week - 56th RQS, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.