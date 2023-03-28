U.S. Army Pfc. Angelina Cummins, a tanker assigned to 2nd platoon, Brutal Company, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armored, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division poses for a photo in front of an M1A2 Abrams.
(U.S. Army Photo Courtesy of Pfc. Angelina Cummins)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:33
|Photo ID:
|7708712
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-WU752-736
|Resolution:
|1600x719
|Size:
|70.5 KB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Do It, by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT