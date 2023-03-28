Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Do It

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Angelina Cummins, a tanker assigned to 2nd platoon, Brutal Company, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armored, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division poses for a photo in front of an M1A2 Abrams.
    (U.S. Army Photo Courtesy of Pfc. Angelina Cummins)

