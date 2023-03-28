I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kevin Garett

Master Sgt. Kevin Garett, 908th Maintenance Squadron MH-139 technical maintainer, is living his dream while developing the next generation of Airmen.

What started as a simple conversation back in 2008 between Garett, then 17, and a member of 25th Aerial Port Squadron, has turned into an expansive 15-year career; a career that almost never happened. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

