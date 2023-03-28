Master Sgt. Kevin Garett, 908th Maintenance Squadron MH-139 technical maintainer, is living his dream while developing the next generation of Airmen.
What started as a simple conversation back in 2008 between Garett, then 17, and a member of 25th Aerial Port Squadron, has turned into an expansive 15-year career; a career that almost never happened. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7708664
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-QL331-0001
|Resolution:
|792x612
|Size:
|66.9 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|TROY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kevin Garett, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kevin Garett
