    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kevin Garett

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Kevin Garett, 908th Maintenance Squadron MH-139 technical maintainer, is living his dream while developing the next generation of Airmen.
    What started as a simple conversation back in 2008 between Garett, then 17, and a member of 25th Aerial Port Squadron, has turned into an expansive 15-year career; a career that almost never happened. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7708664
    VIRIN: 230329-F-QL331-0001
    Resolution: 792x612
    Size: 66.9 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: TROY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Kevin Garett, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

