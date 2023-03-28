Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papa New Guinea Defence Force visits 115th Fighter Wing under State Partnership Program

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Rhode 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Col. Charles Merkel, the vice wing commander for the 115th Fighter Wing stands with Papua New Guinea military leaders Maj. Roselyn Wia, staff officer to the director of health services, Lt. Col. Boniface Aruma, acting director of force preparation and Maj. Sarufa Eka, who is in charge of operations for the engineering battalion in Madison, Wisconsin, as they pose for a photo at the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin during a historic first visit to Wisconsin through the State Partnership Program Feb. 5, 2022. The State Partnership Program links individual states with armed forces of partner nations around the world to forge lasting cooperation, friendship, and mutually beneficial relationships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Rhode)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 14:43
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa New Guinea Defence Force visits 115th Fighter Wing under State Partnership Program, by TSgt Andrea Rhode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    Papa New Guinea Defence Force

