Papa New Guinea Defence Force visits 115th Fighter Wing under State Partnership Program

Col. Charles Merkel, the vice wing commander for the 115th Fighter Wing stands with Papua New Guinea military leaders Maj. Roselyn Wia, staff officer to the director of health services, Lt. Col. Boniface Aruma, acting director of force preparation and Maj. Sarufa Eka, who is in charge of operations for the engineering battalion in Madison, Wisconsin, as they pose for a photo at the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin during a historic first visit to Wisconsin through the State Partnership Program Feb. 5, 2022. The State Partnership Program links individual states with armed forces of partner nations around the world to forge lasting cooperation, friendship, and mutually beneficial relationships. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Rhode)

