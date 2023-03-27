Kosovo Consulate opens in Des Moines

The Iowa governor and other state leaders, Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, and representatives of the Republic of Kosovo watch as the Kosovo Flag is raised to mark the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2017. The Iowa-Kosovo State Partnership was founded on the "Whole of Iowa to the Whole of Kosovo" concept. The relationship marked the first time a U.S. state formed both a security and civil partnership with an entire country. In 2013, Iowa added Kosovo as a sister state, which opened up opportunities for educational cooperations and agricultural trade exchanges. The success of the military partnership and sister state program led to the opening of the Consulate, the first diplomatic office opened in Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith)

