    Kosovo Consulate opens in Des Moines

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa governor and other state leaders, Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, and representatives of the Republic of Kosovo watch as the Kosovo Flag is raised to mark the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2017. The Iowa-Kosovo State Partnership was founded on the "Whole of Iowa to the Whole of Kosovo" concept. The relationship marked the first time a U.S. state formed both a security and civil partnership with an entire country. In 2013, Iowa added Kosovo as a sister state, which opened up opportunities for educational cooperations and agricultural trade exchanges. The success of the military partnership and sister state program led to the opening of the Consulate, the first diplomatic office opened in Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 7706201
    VIRIN: 171120-A-BW348-239
    Resolution: 2572x1715
    Size: 0 B
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Consulate
    Iowa National Guard
    Republic of Kosovo (Kosovo)

