    Former WAC reflects on her time in service

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Janeen Phelps 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Retired U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Annie Scott reflects on her 30 years of service in the Women's Army Corps and the integrated Army on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 21, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Janeen Phelps)

    Veterans
    1 TSC
    Women's History Month
    Women in the Military
    Women's Initiatives Team
    Women's Army Corp

