Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility Wind Tunnel

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Instrumentation Technician, Paul Olekas prepares the wind tunnel roll drive before installing an aerodynamic model for experimentation at the Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility or TGF, at Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Ohio, March 14, 2023. The TGF provides a cost effective, rapid test capability for AFRL to explore propulsive and weapons integration studies and aerodynamic performance on a multitude of air vehicles from subsonic to supersonic speeds at various simulated altitudes.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7705104
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-NQ323-625
|Resolution:
|5776x3248
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
