    Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility Wind Tunnel

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Instrumentation Technician, Paul Olekas prepares the wind tunnel roll drive before installing an aerodynamic model for experimentation at the Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility or TGF, at Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Ohio, March 14, 2023. The TGF provides a cost effective, rapid test capability for AFRL to explore propulsive and weapons integration studies and aerodynamic performance on a multitude of air vehicles from subsonic to supersonic speeds at various simulated altitudes.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 08:47
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    AFRL
    Experimentation
    Aerospace Systems Directorate
    wind tunnels

