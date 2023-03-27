Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility Wind Tunnel

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Instrumentation Technician, Paul Olekas prepares the wind tunnel roll drive before installing an aerodynamic model for experimentation at the Trisonic Gas-Dynamics Facility or TGF, at Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Ohio, March 14, 2023. The TGF provides a cost effective, rapid test capability for AFRL to explore propulsive and weapons integration studies and aerodynamic performance on a multitude of air vehicles from subsonic to supersonic speeds at various simulated altitudes.

