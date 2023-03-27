Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples tours the new Buffalo District Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples tours the new Buffalo District Headquarters

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples recently spent time in the Buffalo District with district Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug as they met with teammates and toured the new district headquarters in downtown Buffalo, New York, March 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 7703374
    VIRIN: 230320-A-ZQ575-010
    Resolution: 5038x3358
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples tours the new Buffalo District Headquarters, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    BG Peeples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT