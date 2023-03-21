149th Fighter Wing, Wing Photo 2023

The 149th Fighter Wing gathers in formation for a group photo at JBSA-Lackland, TX 25 March, 2023. The 149FW has a 75 year legacy of fighter aviation dating back to WWII. (Air National Guard photo by SSgt Ryan Mancuso)
|03.25.2023
|03.26.2023 15:11
|7701109
|230325-Z-QB902-0001
|5401x3600
|4.5 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|3
|0
