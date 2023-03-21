Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing, Wing Photo 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing gathers in formation for a group photo at JBSA-Lackland, TX 25 March, 2023. The 149FW has a 75 year legacy of fighter aviation dating back to WWII. (Air National Guard photo by SSgt Ryan Mancuso)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

