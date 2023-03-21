U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook awards Maj. Donald Bradshaw with the Order of Thor Medal during a ceremony held at Dragon Hill Lodge, Korea on Mar. 24, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7700592
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-WE100-612
|Resolution:
|1070x803
|Size:
|250.99 KB
|Location:
|YONGSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 78th Training Division Soldier Receives Prestigious Cyber Award, by SGT Phillip Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT