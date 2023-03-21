Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Training Division Soldier Receives Prestigious Cyber Award

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Phillip Scaringi 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook awards Maj. Donald Bradshaw with the Order of Thor Medal during a ceremony held at Dragon Hill Lodge, Korea on Mar. 24, 2023.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    78th Training Division

