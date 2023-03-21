Col. James Palembas promotes to brigadier general

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commander and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, addresses family, friends and colleagues of Brig. Gen. James Palembas, commander and assistant adjutant general of the Alaska Army National Guard, during Palembas’s promotion ceremony held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 12, 2023. Palembas has over 32 years in service to the Alaska Army National Guard and has held many positions including chief of staff for the Alaska National Guard and assistant director of logistics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

