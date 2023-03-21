Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. James Palembas promotes to brigadier general

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commander and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, addresses family, friends and colleagues of Brig. Gen. James Palembas, commander and assistant adjutant general of the Alaska Army National Guard, during Palembas’s promotion ceremony held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 12, 2023. Palembas has over 32 years in service to the Alaska Army National Guard and has held many positions including chief of staff for the Alaska National Guard and assistant director of logistics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    TAGS

    promotion
    TeamAKNG

