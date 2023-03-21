Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Sully, emotional support dog to former President George H.W. Bush, during the MHS GENESIS ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    Sully’s appearance during the ceremony coincides with upcoming staff appreciation and support events the Walter Reed team and the American Red Cross will host throughout the following week.

    MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time.

    The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously.

