Chief Hospital Corpsman Sully, emotional support dog to former President George H.W. Bush, during the MHS GENESIS ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Sully’s appearance during the ceremony coincides with upcoming staff appreciation and support events the Walter Reed team and the American Red Cross will host throughout the following week.



MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time.



The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7700472 VIRIN: 230325-O-WJ228-097 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 219.38 KB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed ‘flips the switch’ and welcomes MHS GENESIS, by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.