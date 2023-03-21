Photo Caption: In a photo dated August 2, 2021, U.S. Navy Commander Diana Fu explains the physical therapy room at Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Clinic to Marine Corps Installations East Commander
|08.02.2021
|03.24.2023 08:34
|7698621
|230324-N-FE818-1001
|6559x4373
|1.39 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|0
|0
This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month: Highlighting the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Clinic, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brain Injury Awareness Month: Highlighting the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Clinic
