35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement

Patriot missile launchers rest in a stand-by position during recent readiness training in South Korea. Soldiers assigned to Battery D, 2-1 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade set up the launcher during an operational readiness exercise, a drill that includes set up of Patriot missile launchers, maintaining communication with a tactical operations center, and other tasks. Drill like OREs are used by unit senior leaders to assess readiness of their respective military units.

