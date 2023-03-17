U.S. Army Pvt. Abner Vasquez and Pvt. Rene Durazo, both assigned to Battery A, 6-52nd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a drill called “Patriot March and Emplacement” during readiness training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex near Pocheon, South Korea, March 18, 2023. PM&E is an essential skill for Air Defenders to keep sharp because at anytime they may need to break down the equipment and jump to another location and must be able to do so expeditiously.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 22:21 Photo ID: 7689137 VIRIN: 230317-A-ED112-1108 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 4.11 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement, by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.