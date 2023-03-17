230319-N-NO146-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 19, 2023) Graphic announcing the selection of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command's Command Master Chief Celina Miller as the next Combined Maritime Forces senior enlisted leader. Miller was selected as the next senior enlisted leader to replace U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown in May 2023. (U.S. Navy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 7688788 VIRIN: 230319-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 3300x1800 Size: 1.05 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Woman Selected as CMF’s Next Senior Enlisted Leader, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.