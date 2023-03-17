Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Woman Selected as CMF’s Next Senior Enlisted Leader

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.19.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230319-N-NO146-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 19, 2023) Graphic announcing the selection of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command's Command Master Chief Celina Miller as the next Combined Maritime Forces senior enlisted leader. Miller was selected as the next senior enlisted leader to replace U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown in May 2023. (U.S. Navy graphic)

