    New employees sworn in by Garrison Commander

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army COL Brian Jacobs, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander swears in new civilian employees of the Garrison, prior to the start of their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) at Garrison Headquarters in February 7, 2023. ONE is held monthly to quarterly to introduce new team members to Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding areas of Brooklyn, and New York City, Garrison organizational structure, its Directorates, and all services that are offered to new employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    nyc
    civilian employees
    Workforce
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    professional workforce

