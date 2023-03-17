New employees sworn in by Garrison Commander

U.S. Army COL Brian Jacobs, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander swears in new civilian employees of the Garrison, prior to the start of their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) at Garrison Headquarters in February 7, 2023. ONE is held monthly to quarterly to introduce new team members to Fort Hamilton Garrison, the surrounding areas of Brooklyn, and New York City, Garrison organizational structure, its Directorates, and all services that are offered to new employees. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

