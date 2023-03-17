Greg Klamer loads business reply mail envelopes into the inserter for the
voucher outgoing process. Klamer is among personnel supporting the Defense
Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) at Boyers, Pa., via an
AbilityOne contract to accomplish a vital mission despite their various
disabilities.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 19:38
|Photo ID:
|7687980
|VIRIN:
|221110-D-BG401-1032
|Resolution:
|2428x2137
|Size:
|761.16 KB
|Location:
|BOYERS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS
DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security
