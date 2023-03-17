Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security

    DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security

    BOYERS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Greg Klamer loads business reply mail envelopes into the inserter for the
    voucher outgoing process. Klamer is among personnel supporting the Defense
    Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) at Boyers, Pa., via an
    AbilityOne contract to accomplish a vital mission despite their various
    disabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 19:38
    Photo ID: 7687980
    VIRIN: 221110-D-BG401-1032
    Resolution: 2428x2137
    Size: 761.16 KB
    Location: BOYERS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disabilities
    DCSA
    background investigations
    AbilityOne jobs
    assistive technologies
    Federal Investigative Records Enterprise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT