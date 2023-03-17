Greg Klamer loads business reply mail envelopes into the inserter for the

voucher outgoing process. Klamer is among personnel supporting the Defense

Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) at Boyers, Pa., via an

AbilityOne contract to accomplish a vital mission despite their various

disabilities.

This work, DCSA AbilityOne Contractors Work as Family to Impact National Security, by Christopher Gillis