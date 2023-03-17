Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 7 Performs Vertical Replenishment for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Obin Robinson 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN

    An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, moves cargo between the flight deck of the USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on March 3, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower was conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) with embarked Carrier Air Wing 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Obin Robinson)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
