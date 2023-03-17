An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, moves cargo between the flight deck of the USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on March 3, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower was conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) with embarked Carrier Air Wing 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Obin Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7687919
|VIRIN:
|230306-N-TF183-0147
|Resolution:
|6028x4024
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 7 Performs Vertical Replenishment for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, by PO1 Obin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201)
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
MH-60 Seahawk
