HSC 7 Performs Vertical Replenishment for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, moves cargo between the flight deck of the USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on March 3, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower was conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) with embarked Carrier Air Wing 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Obin Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 18:55 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN